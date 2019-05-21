Bulgaria’s European Parliament elections: Booze ban in Plovdiv, other places

The sale of alcohol on Bulgaria’s European Parliament election day, May 26, has been banned in Plovdiv and a few other places in the country.

Plovdiv mayor Ivan Totev has issued an order that in Plovdiv on election day, the “sale, serving and use” of alcohol will be banned from 6am to 8pm. Voting hours on May 26 are from 7am to 8pm.

The ban in Plovdiv will not apply to pre-planned family celebrations, according to the mayor’s decree.

There will be similar bans on the districts of Dobrich and Shoumen.

However, no such ban will apply in Sofia, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse and Kyustendil.

In previous elections, bans on the sale of alcohol on election day used to be more widespread, but now generally apply in most places to shops in immediate proximity to polling stations.

Reportedly, the absence of a ban in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has been motivated in part by the fact that the three-day weekend, created by the Day of Slavonic Learning and Literature on May 24, will see numerous celebrations by grade 12 school-leavers.

