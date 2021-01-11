Bulgaria’s Health Ministry: 21% of teachers want vaccinations against Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

At this stage, 21 per cent of teachers in Bulgaria have said that they want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on January 11.

Registration of those who want to be vaccinated will continue while the second phase of immunisation is carried out.

Non-teaching staff at educational institutions also will be vaccinated as a priority.

The ministry said that this emerged at a meeting between Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, Education Minister Krassimir Vulchev and members of Bulgaria’s national operational headquarters against Covid-19.

The statement said that analysis of the results of the anti-epidemic measures was still continuing and it was too early to make final decisions. Bulgaria’s government allowed the resumption of attendance at kindergartens, nurseries and in-person classes for first to fourth-grade pupils as of January 4, but fifth to 12th-grade pupils remain on distance learning.

Angelov and Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that the rates of vaccination against Covid-19 in Bulgaria coincided with those in Germany, compared on the basis of the number of vaccines per capita.

Bulgaria began immunisations on December 27, with front-line medical personnel in the first phase.

In other news related to the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria on January 11, the Health Ministry said that doctors would be paid 10 leva (about five euro) per dose of the Covid-19 vaccine administered.

The money will be paid to personal physicians employed at the diagnostic and consulting centres, medical establishments, at outsourced and mobile vaccination centres and doctors at regional health inspectorates.

The funds will come from the state budget. Payment will be made after the vaccination is entered in the electronic register.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Education Ministry)

