Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 141 more deaths, active cases rise to 87 073

A total of 141 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 3367, according to the November 26 daily report by the national information system.

The number of active cases has risen in the past day by 1053 to 87 073.

A total of 6548 patients are in hospital, an increase of 183 compared with the previous day’s report. There are 410 patients in intensive care, an increase of 18.

A hundred and fifty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 5280.

Of 8820 PCR tests done in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, 3712 proved positive, the equivalent of about 42.08 per cent.

To date, 133 060 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

A total of 2518 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 42 620.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 929 are in the city of Sofia, 408 in the district of Plovdiv and 301 in the district of Varna.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 155, Bourgas 221, Veliko Turnovo 83, Vidin 22, Vratsa 89, Gabrovo 84, Dobrich 34, Kurdzhali 12, Kyustendil 113, Lovech 29, Montana 64, Pazardzhik 88, Pernik 72, Pleven 102, Razgrad 26, Rousse 158, Silistra 59, Sliven 89, Smolyan seven, Sofia district 100, Stara Zagora 185, Turgovishte 18, Haskovo 118, Shoumen 53 and Yambol 93.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

