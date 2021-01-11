‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for 6 districts in Bulgaria on January 12

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” weather warning for six districts because of heavy rain forecast on January 12.

The six districts are Bourgas, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Sliven, Smolyan and Yambol.

This is the third consecutive day that Bulgaria has issued a “Code Orange” warning for various districts in the country, either because of heavy snow or rain.

For January 12, the lesser “Code Yellow” warning has been issued for nine districts because of forecast snow: Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Sofia city, Sofia district, Vidin and Vratsa.

“Code Yellow” has been issued for seven districts because of heavy rain forecast: Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Shoumen, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte, Varna and Veliko Turnovo.

The remaining six districts in Bulgaria are classified “Code Green” on January 12, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: Pawel Kornacki/freeimages.com)

