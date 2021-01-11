Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 29 more deaths, active cases drop to 65 126

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 8126, according to the January 11 daily report by the national information system.

A total of 105 people in Bulgaria were diagnosed with new coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Of these cases, 42 were detected by PCR and 63 by rapid antigen tests.

A total of 1629 tests were done in the past day, of which 956 were PCR and 673 were antigen. This means that 6.45 per cent of tests were positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 30 are in the city of Sofia.

To date, 208 511 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 65 126 are active. The number of active cases has fallen by 619 compared with the figure in the January 10 report.

The national information system said 695 people had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 135 259.

A total of 4205 patients are in hospital, 15 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care remains unchanged at 380.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9142.

No vaccinations were done on Sunday, leaving the total at 13 473, according to the national information system.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!