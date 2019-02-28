Tourism Minister: Number of US tourists visiting Bulgaria rose 10.4% in 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of US tourists who visited Bulgaria in 2018 was 10.4 per cent higher than in 2017, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said at a meeting with US ambassador Eric Rubin, her ministry said.

The main focus of the talks was specific initiatives to deepen co-operation between Bulgaria and the US in the field of tourism, the statement said.

Angelkova said that her ministry was endeavouring to make Bulgaria a popular destination for US tourists.

She said that Bulgaria’s tourist industry had done very well in the past three years, and in 2018, for the first time, had surpassed the threshold of nine million foreign tourists.

The number of tourist visits to Bulgaria in 2018 was 30.6 per cent higher than in 2015, Angelkova said.

She invited Rubin to participate in the first Sustainable Investment in Tourism Forum, to be held in late May 2019 in Sunny Beach. The purpose of the event was to draw the attention of investors to Bulgaria and build on the existing achievements, the statement said.

Rubin said that Bulgaria had great opportunities to develop various types of tourism and he congratulated Angelkova on the good results achieved in the sector, the ministry said.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism)

Comments

comments