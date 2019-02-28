Poll sees business climate in Bulgaria unchanged in February 2019

Share this: Facebook

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) found the business climate in Bulgaria in February 2019 much the same as the previous month, when it had recorded a slight improvement.

The NSI said that in Bulgaria’s construction and services sectors, those polled saw an improvement in the business environment, while in the retail trade, managers saw the situation a largely unchanged.

It was only in industry that the business climate was seen as having declined, the institute said.

