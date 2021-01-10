As the insurrection in DC should not have happened, neither should the Lukov March in Sofia

Share this: Facebook

It was starkly clear in that T-shirt among the domestic terrorists in the violent incursion in the Capitol this week: “Camp Auschwitz – Staff”.

Not so very different, in fact no different at all, from the sentiments of the neo-Nazis who over the years have proceeded by torchlight through the streets of Bulgaria’s capital city in the Lukov March.

Tell those far-right, fascist, antisemitic conspiracy theorists who on Wednesday desecrated the halls of Congress in Washington DC about General Hristo Lukov, patriot. Their fellow-feeling for the pro-Nazi would be in no doubt.

