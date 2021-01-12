Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 106 deaths, total vaccinated now 14 161

Share this: Facebook

A total of 106 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8232, according to the January 12 daily report by the national information system.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 620 people tested positive for Covid-19. Of these cases, 322 were established by PCR tests and 298 by rapid antigen tests.

A total of 7804 tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours. Of these, 3491 were PCR and 4313 were antigen tests. This means that 7.9 per cent of tests proved positive.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 110 are in the city of Sofia.

A total of 209 131 cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria so far, of which 63 057 are active, a decrease of 2069 compared with the figure for active cases in the January 11 report.

The national information system said that 2583 people had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 137 842.

There are 4046 patients in hospital, a decrease of 159 in the past day, with 375 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9168.

The national information system said that 688 people in Bulgaria had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to 14 161.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

