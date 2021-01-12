Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue dropped 62.5% in November 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Revenue of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in November 2020 added up to 16 million leva (about 8.1 million euro), a decrease of 62.5 per cent compared with November 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 1.

The figures come against the background of the impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Revenue from foreigners fell by 66.9 per cent and from Bulgarians by 59.5 per cent, on an annual basis, the NSI said.

In November 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 66.5 per cent compared with November 2019.

Arrivals of foreigners were down by 75.3 per cent and of Bulgarians by 63.3 per cent.

In November 2020, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 11.4 per cent, a decrease of 12.5 percentage points compared with November 2019.

Occupancy was highest in three-star accommodation establishments – at a mere 11.9 per cent.

Occupancy in four- and five-star establishments was 11.3 per cent and in one- and two-star establishments, 11.2 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/freeimages.com)

