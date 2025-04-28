Sofia Science Festival 2025: Events in English

The 2025 Sofia Science Festival is on from May 8 to 11 at Sofia Tech Park in Bulgaria’s capital city and features, as is traditional, events in English featuring leading science communicators.

The programme, including whether admission is free of charge or ticketed:

AI – Pick Two: Fast, Cheap, or Good?

Live online

8 May, 6:30 pm, COSMOS Hall, 8 – 12 class, adults

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is poised to transform nearly every aspect of our society and daily lives. However, assuming artificial intelligence is fast, cheap, *and* good is a mistake that many people make — often hoping for the best of all worlds. Overestimating the capabilities of AI can lead to unintended or harmful outcomes. Short of a dream AI, there are good options and uses for AI technology. We argue that everyone should really think through the implications of these options, their use of AI, and how AI is being used to shape their lives. Join Professor of Robotics and a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan Chad Jenkins for a discussion on one of the hottest topics in today’s world.

In English with simultaneous interpretation.

In partnership with the Embassy of the US.

Rock Guitar in 11 Dimensions

5 leva.

Science show

9 May, 8 pm, COSMOS Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

What causes the revolutionary, history-changing sound of rock guitar and how does it relate to the entire universe? Join physicist Mark Lewney to enjoy expert musicianship and mind-expanding physics colliding in this introduction to the science of sound and quantum physics.

In English

Dedicated to the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology 2025

CrowdScience: the science of food

Radio show recording with live audience

10 May, 12 am, ENERGY Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

The BBC World Service radio show CrowdScience takes listeners’ questions about life, Earth and the universe to researchers who are hunting for answers at the frontiers of knowledge.

Inspired by the famous Bulgarian yogurt, hosts Caroline Steel and Marnie Chesterton will be immersing themselves in local food cultures with the help of a panel of Sofia Science Festival experts.

Are the ‘live’ cultures in fermented foods actually alive by the time you eat them, and how can you tell? If you can eat the mould in blue cheese, why can’t you eat other cheese when it’s mouldy? And if you put a drop of vanilla into a litre of milk, how come it all tastes of vanilla?

If you have any questions about the science of food, email [email protected] and we’ll do our best to answer them!

In English with simultaneous translation into Bulgarian.

From Myth to Reality: China’s 20-Year Wonderful Journey into Deep Space Exploration

Presentation

10 May, 17:30; COSMOS Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

For thousands of years the Chinese people – and millions across the world – have gazed at the sky with wonder, inspired by ancient myths and legends. Tales such as Chang’e flight to the moon, Kuafu chasing the sun, Zhurong mastering fire, and Nüwa mending the heavens reflect a deep cultural fascination with the cosmos. In the past two decades, China has transformed these dreams into reality through remarkable achievements in space exploration.

The Chang’e lunar missions, named after the moon goddess, mark major milestones. Chang’e 1 and 2 orbited and mapped the moon, laying the foundation for future missions. Chang’e 3 achieved a successful soft landing and deployed the Yutu rover. Chang’e 4 made history in 2019 as the first mission to land on the far side of the moon. Chang’e 5 brought back lunar samples in 2020, and in 2024, Chang’e 6 successfully returned with samples from the moon’s mysterious far side.

Beyond the moon, China reached for Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission, echoing the poetic phrase “Questions to Heaven,” orbited, landed, and deployed the Zhurong rover on Mars, making China the first nation to achieve this feat in a single mission. These missions combine ancient cultural symbols with cutting-edge science, turning legends into landmarks of human achievement.

By sharing this story with Bulgarian audiences, we hope to ignite young people’s curiosity and passion for space. This journey from myth to reality is not just China’s alone — it is a shared human endeavor to explore the unknown. Join Eric Zhang to deepen your understanding and perhaps you might even become part of the new generation to reach for the stars, just as our ancestors once dreamed!

In English with simultaneous translation into Bulgarian.

In partnership with the Embassy of China.

Me, myself and AI: How to make a new version of yourself (or not!)

5 leva

Presentation

11 May, 13:30, ENERGY Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

Tired of being yourself? Let Greek researcher Kostas Karpouzis and AI help; or at least try. In this talk, we explore how artificial intelligence can be your life coach, creative partner, or productivity guru, offering tools to improve how you work, think, and live. But what happens when the line between assistance and identity starts to blur? From digital doubles and algorithmic advice to the creeping suspicion that your AI knows you a little too well, this is a guided tour of the promises and perils of outsourcing parts of yourself to machines.

Marking 20 years since the first Youtube video

In English with simultaneous translation into Bulgarian

The Future Ain’t What It Used To Be

5 leva

Presentation

10 May, 8:30 pm, COSMOS Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

What happened to all the futuristic predictions of decades ago? Why aren’t astrologers rich? What actually IS time when you really think about it? Join Dr Mark Lewney in this journey into the history of the future and the future of history.

The Strange Story of Lydia Fairchild

5 leva

Presentation

11 May, 12:00 am, ENERGY Hall, 8 – 12 grade, adults

What would you do if a DNA test claimed your children weren’t biologically yours? Can science ever be wrong? And how far would you go to prove your own identity? In this talk, geneticist Myrtani Pieri from Cyprus unpacks a true story that shook the foundations of genetic science and the legal system—the case of Lydia Fairchild, a woman who faced losing everything due to the results of a test meant to reveal the truth. Through this real-life mystery, Myrtani reminds us that there are still hidden complexities within our own biology—and that it’s essential to stay curious, search deeply, and keep an open mind.

Dedicated to the 40th anniversary since DNA analysis was first used in forensic science.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of the Sofia Science Festival.