Bulgaria’s Health Minister announces rules for re-opening of malls, gyms

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kiril Ananiev has announced the rules for the re-opening of shopping malls and gyms, to be allowed as of May 18.

Shopping malls were closed in March as a step against the spread of Covid-19, although financial services offices, supermarkets and pharmacies in them were allowed to remain open.

Ananiev said that while as of Monday, malls may open, some places in them must remain closed – entertainment and gaming halls, bars, as well as indoor restaurants, fast food outlets, coffee shops, and indoor children’s and sports facilities.

This does not apply if the restaurants have open-air sections and a separate entrance, Ananiev said.

Gyms may re-open provided that no more than 10 people are involved in group exercises, and there may be no more than one person per four square metres, the order said.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments