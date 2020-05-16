Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Large-scale testing in old age homes

Share this: Facebook

Large-scale testing for coronavirus has begun in old age homes in Bulgaria, Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases and a member of the operational headquarters against Covid-19, told a briefing on May 16.

He said that elderly men who died from the infection would otherwise have lived a further 13 years and elderly women a further 11 years.

The death toll in Bulgaria among those who have tested positive for coronavirus has reached 105, with a further three in the past 24 hours – a 76-year-old woman, and two men in their late 60s, all of whom had other serious illnesses.

So far, 64 480 tests for Covid-19 have been carried out in Bulgaria, Kantardzhiev said.

A total of 1161 people had been tested in the past 24 hours, and 37 had proven positive.

This brings the total of people in Bulgaria who have tested positive, including those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, to 2175.

There are a total of 1497 active cases. The number of people who have recovered has reached 573.

Of the total number of cases, 131 were children younger than 18, and 73 children younger than 11.

A total of 233 medical personnel have tested positive, with three new cases in the past 24 hours – a doctor in Sofia, a doctor in Knezha and a nurse in Vidin.

