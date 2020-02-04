Bulgaria’s Varna and Plovdiv extend ‘flu vacations’, keeping schools closed

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s district of Varna announced that given the increased number of cases of influenza, it was extending its “flu vacation”, keeping schools closed until February 7 inclusive.

Along with the suspension of schooling, preventative measures at hospitals in Varna remain in force and routine consultations for women and children also remain suspended.

The announcement came as the Ministry of Education said that on February 4, a total of 2124 schools and nine kindergartens in 19 districts in Bulgaria were closed.

According to Dr. Yanka Draganova, director of the Disease Control Surveillance Directorate at the Health Insurance Fund, the number of patients in all age groups has increased dramatically in the past week compared to the previous seven days.

The most affected groups are those of children aged five to 14 and people aged 30 to 64.

On the afternoon of February 4, the regional health inspectorate in the city of Plovdiv also announced an extension of the flu vacation, meaning that, as in Varna, schools in the city will re-open only on February 10.

Sofia has made no announcement about extending the flu vacation. Currently, schools in Bulgaria’s capital city are due to re-open on February 6.

