Bulgarian PM scorns President’s ‘withdrawal of confidence’ in government

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov expressed surprise at the February 4 announcement by President Roumen Radev that he was withdrawing his confidence in the government, with Borissov asking: “How can he withdraw something that isn’t there?”

Radev made the announcement in a live televised address at noon, citing a litany of complaints, saying that the government was not acting in the interests of Bulgaria’s citizens and blaming it for what he called “the acute crisis in Bulgarian society”.

Borissov said that Radev’s statement was direct interference in the independence of the authorities. “That’s precisely the opposite of what he’s always talking about,” the Prime Minister said.

There was no intersection in the work with the President, except at the statutory advisory councils, at which “nothing gets resolved anyway,” Borissov said.

“I am not interested in what the President had to say,” he said.

The February 4 episode was the latest in a long line of clashes between Radev, in office for the past three years after being elected on a ticket backed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party, and Borissov’s government.

