Bulgarian Government injects 76.2M leva in Greece-Bulgaria gas inter-connector

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on December 19 the allocation of 76.2 million leva, or about 39 million euro, in EU funds for the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria gas inter-connector pipeline.

The money will come under the innovation and competitiveness operational programme for 2014-2020, with new gas infrastructure strengthening Bulgaria’s energy security and “optimising the energy mix” as the country switches to “low-carbon economy”, the Government media office said.

The goal of the Greece-Bulgaria inter-connector, which will cost 240.2 million euro to build, is to provide the necessary gas transit infrastructure for EU’s southern gas corridor, which would ensure the diversification of gas sources for the south-eastern Europe region by providing access to gas from the Caspian Sea region and eastern Mediterranean.

