Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Number of active cases continues to fall

There are currently 1478 active Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria, a reduction of 100 in less than a week, according to figures released by the national operational headquarters on May 28.

In all, there have been 2477 active cases to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 1273 samples have been tested in Bulgaria, of which 17 produced a positive result.

The death toll has increased by one, a 75-year-old man from Pazardzhik who was transported to Plovdiv, to a total of 134.

Operational HQ chief Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said that there was a “very good trend” in that fewer than 200 people were in hospital. The number currently is 198, of whom 20 are in intensive care.

A total of 965 people have recovered from the virus, 39 per cent of the total who have tested positive to date. The number who have recovered rose by 53 in the past 24 hours.

The number of medical personnel who have tested positive has increased by one, a nurse in Yambol, to 255. Medical personnel make up 10.3 per cent of those who have tested positive.

