Bulgaria’s Parliament approves new food law

Bulgaria’s National Assembly has approved, unanimously and without debate, the second reading of a Food Bill.



The bill sets out the general requirements for food safety, for business operators in the food sector and for food production, processing and distribution facilities.

The bill requires the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency to maintain online a public national register of business operators and sites for production, processing and distribution of food and food additives, as well as business operators and sites for production of bottled natural mineral and spring waters.

The basic requirements for food packaging, labeling and advertising are regulated. The designation “Product of Bulgaria” will be placed on foods when the main ingredient used for their production is obtained on the territory of Bulgaria and all stages of the production process take place in the country. The indication may be accompanied by a geographical map or other symbol that contains information that the food was produced on the territory of Bulgaria.

Carrying out food-related industry activities without being in the register will be subject to a fine of 2000 to 4000 leva (about 1000 to 2000 euro), while for a business operator the sanction will be from 4000 to 6000 leva.

For the first time, the requirements for distance food trade are regulated. Registration of vehicles for the transport of food of animal origin and of food such as flour, bread, bakery and confectionery products is introduced. The registration will be certified with a sticker.

