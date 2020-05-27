Bulgaria Air restoring Sofia – Varna flight frequency

Share this: Facebook

Flag carrier Bulgaria Air is restoring a large part of the frequencies of its flights between Sofia and Varna.

Since May 25, Bulgaria Air has operated two flights a day between Sofia and Varna – morning and evening, the airline said in a media statement.



From June 10, the airline will increase the number of flights between the two cities, adding a third one in the afternoon.



In parallel with the restoration of frequencies on the domestic line, which is one of the most preferred by passengers, Bulgaria Air continues to gradually increase its flights on more of its regular routes, which were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline operates all its flights with even stronger hygiene and organisational measures, regular disinfection of aircraft and sanitary facilities in them.

The safety, health and tranquility of the passengers are a priority for the company, so in order to prevent the spread of the illness, Bulgaria Air has introduced a requirement for mandatory wearing of masks during the flight for both crews and passengers, the statement said.

(Photo, of a Bulgaria Air Embraer-190 of the type used for Sofia-Varna flights: Lukas von Daenikan)

