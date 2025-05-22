NSI: Life expectancy at birth in Bulgaria has risen

Life expectancy at birth of the Bulgarian population, calculated for the period 2022 – 2024, is 75.6 years, an increase of 2.1 years compared with the 2021 – 2023 period, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 22.

Different mortality rates among males and females, as well as among urban and rural populations, resulted in differences in the life expectancy at birth for these population categories.

Life expectancy at birth for the male population is 71.9 years, while for the female population it is by 7.4 years higher – 79.3 years.

Compared with 2014, in 2024 the life expectancy at birth increased by 0.7 years for the male population, while for the female population it increased by 1.0 years.

Life expectancy of the urban population (76.4 years) is 2.9 years higher than that of the rural (73.5 years).

Compared to 2023, an increase of 2.0 years is observed for the urban population and an increase of 2.2 years for the rural population.

Life expectancy at the age of 65 is 16.7 years. The respective values for males and females are 14.5 and 18.6 years. Compared with 2023, in 2024 life expectancy at the age of 65 increased by 1.5 years, the NSI said.

