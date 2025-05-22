European Parliament approves new tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods

In a vote on May 22, the European Parliament approved increased tariffs on fertilisers and certain Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods on Thursday, seeking to reduce EU dependency on those imports.

The regulation was adopted by 411 votes in favour and 100 against, with 78 abstentions.

The move is an endorsement of a European Commission proposal to increase by 50 per cent EU tariffs on agricultural products from Russia and Belarus that were not yet subject to extra customs duties.

The aim is to reduce EU dependence on the two countries still further. Products to be hit by the new tariffs include sugar, vinegar, flour and animal feed.

The text also provides for a 6.5 per cent tariff on fertilisers imported from Russia and Belarus, plus duties of between 40 and 45 euro per tonne for the 2025-2026 period.

These tariffs will rise to 430 euro per tonne by 2028. Income from the sale of Russian and Belarussian fertilisers is considered to be contributing directly to the war against Ukraine.

The proposed measures will reduce EU imports of the goods concerned significantly, whether they originate in the two countries or are exported directly or indirectly by them, the European Parliament said. It is expected that this will result in further diversification of EU fertiliser production, currently impacted by the low prices of imports.

The legislation gives the European Commission the task of monitoring price increases and any possible damage to the internal market or the EU agriculture sector, and with taking action to mitigate the impact.