EC opens new infringement case against Bulgaria

The European Commission said on May 22 that it opened a new infringement case against Bulgaria for failing to recognize professional qualifications of nurses responsible for general care trained in Romania.

Bulgaria had until March 4 to transpose Directive (EU) 2024/505, which amends the provisions of Directive 2005/36/EC on the recognition of professional qualifications, aiming to facilitate the recognition of Romanian diplomas obtained before the country’s accession to the EU by nurses responsible for general care who followed a special upgrading programme.

Bulgaria was one of 14 EU member states that failed to meet the EC transposition deadline, all of them receiving letters of formal notice, the first stage of EU infringement proceedings.

Should Bulgaria fail to complete the incorporation of the EU directive into national law and notify the measures to the Commission, the EC may decide to escalate the infringement proceedings by issuing a reasoned opinion.

(Entrance to the Berlaymont building, headquarters of the European Commission. Photo: EU Audiovisual Service)

