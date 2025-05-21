Bulgarian railways is offering a steam train trip on June 1

Bulgarian state railways BDZ is offering an excursion on a special train drawn by a steam engine on the occasion of International Children’s Day, June 1.

The train, consisting of five “thematically decorated” passenger carriages as well a carriage from the Vitosha Express train, will be drawn by steam engine 46.03 on a journey from Sofia to Pernik and back.

Steam engine 46.03 was in service from the 1930s, pulling heavy goods trains, until Bulgaria went over in 1967-1969 to using diesel engines for this service.

Thanks to the support of Ozone.bg and Freshko all train passengers will be provided with fresh drinks and special gifts for the children, BDZ said.

On June 1, the train will leave Sofia Central Railway Station at 9.50am and will arrive in Pernik at 11.46am. Passengers will have plenty of time to walk around and join in the festive program in the city before heading back to Sofia at 3pm arriving in the capital at 4.28pm.

BDZ said that passengers will be visit the Underground Mine Museum, which is the only such museum in the Balkans, located in the galleries of the first underground mines in Bulgaria, as well as the building of the Mines Directorate, the Krakra Fortress and the Central City Park for a pleasant walk in nature.

The price of a two-way ticket from Sofia to Pernik and back is 45 leva and includes a reserved seat, and for children up to 10 years, 22.50 leva.

Tickets can be purchased from ticket offices and railway desks at all stations across Bulgaria, as well as online through BDZ’s booking system at https://bileti.bdz.bg/. Quantities are limited, BDZ said.

(Photo: BDZ)