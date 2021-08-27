Covid-19: Romania reclassifies Bulgaria as ‘yellow zone’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Romania has reclassified Bulgaria as a Covid-19 yellow zone as of midnight on August 29, meaning that arrivals must go into 14-day quarantine on entry to the country, though there are exceptions, according to an August 27 statement by the Foreign Ministry in Sofia.

The first of the five exceptions is for those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, who completed the full vaccination cycle at least 10 days before entering Romania.

This may be confirmed by an EU Digital Covid Certificate or by a document issued by the health authority where the vaccine was administered in the language of the country concerned and in English.

The second exception is for those presenting a negative PCR test done up to 72 hours before boarding the vehicle (for public transport passengers) or entering Romania (those using their own transport). The negative PCR test must be confirmed by an EU Digital Covid Certificate or by a document issued in the language of the respective country and in English.

The third exception is for those who had been confirmed to be infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 180 days. At least 14 days must have elapsed from the date of confirmation of infection by the date of entry into Romania. This must be confirmed by an EU Digital Covid Certificate or a positive PCR test from the date of confirmation of infection, in the language of the country concerned and in English.

The fourth exception is for children up to and including the age of six, who need not undergo a test.



The fifth is for those in transit, provided that they leave Romania within 24 hours of entering the country.

(Photo: Axente Ovidiu/sxc.hu)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!