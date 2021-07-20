Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 0.19% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 177, the July 20 report by the national information system said.

Of 18 183 tests done in the past day, 35 – about 0.19 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 423 078 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 7538 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 79 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 189 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 397 363.

There are 739 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of five in the past day, with 88 in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

To date, 13 459 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past day.

A total of 1 919 722 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7779 in the past day.

The report said that to date, 977 158 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle, including 3078 in the past day.

