Covid-19 in Bulgaria: All 28 districts are green zones

All 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as “green zones” regarding Covid-19 infection rates, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending July 18.

However, the way in which districts are classified has been changed.

Previously, to be a green zone, a district should have had an infection rate of 20 or less out of 100 000 population.

The NCIPD report said that, in line with the Health Ministry’s national plan for dealing with Covid-19 – approved by the caretaker cabinet last week – a district is classified as a green zone if the infection rate is below 100 per 100 000 population.

The new thresholds are that a district is classified as orange if the rate of infection is 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population, red if the rate is 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population and dark red if the rate is 500 or higher per 100 000 population.

(For details of the measures triggered by each level of classification, please click here.)

The report, released on July 20, said that the infection rate was highest in the district (as distinct from the city) of Sofia, at 22 per 100 000 population.

The rate was lowest in the districts of Kyustendil and Kurdzhali, both three per 100 000 population.

According to the NCIPD, in the city of Sofia the infection rate was 19 per 100 000 population, in the district of Plovdiv 10, the district of Varna 16, Bourgas 19 and in the district of Rousse, five per 100 000 population.

The situation shown in the latest report is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 red zone – which at the time meant an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

