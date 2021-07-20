Bulgaria issues dangerous weather warning for 3 districts over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather on July 20 for three districts because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The three districts are Montana, Vratsa and the district – as distinct from the city – of Sofia.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for 19 districts for July 20.

These are the city of Sofia, and the districts of Plovdiv, Varna, Rousse, Vidin, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Turgovishte, Shoumen, Pernik, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik and Smolyan.

The remaining six districts in Bulgaria are classified as “Code Green” meaning that no weather warning is in place.

