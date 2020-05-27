Statistics institute: Close to 58% of businesses in Bulgaria had decreased revenue in April

Share this: Facebook

About 57.6 per cent of businesses in Bulgaria’s non-financial sector saw their revenue from sales of goods and service drop in April 2020 compared with March, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on May 27.

Just more than 32 per cent reported no change in revenue while 9.2 per cent said that their revenue increased.

The NSI said that the survey was done between May 7 and 25 among 1683 enterprises, with a total of about 106 000 employees.

The special survey was done to gather information on the economic effects of the State of Emergency declared in Bulgaria in March because of Covid-19.

In the category “arts, entertainment and recreation, repair of household goods and other services” revenue went down by close to 68 per cent in April compared with March.

In industry, the drop was 55.8 per cent and in Bulgaria’s construction sector, 43.2 per cent.

In the category “wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage and food service activities, the decrease was 67.3 per cent, the NSI said.

About 36.8 per cent of the businesses said that they had responded to the State of Emergency’s effects by sending employees on paid leave, 26.9 per cent sent staff on unpaid leave, 26.5 per cent went over to teleworking and 18.5 per cent dismissed staff.

Ninety per cent of the enterprises polled expected that they would be able to carry on their business in the coming month, 6.8 per cent expected to temporarily to suspend business while 1.6 per cent expected to close down, the NSI poll found.

