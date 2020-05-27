Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Deaths rise to 133, recoveries to 912

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 17 of the 1557 samples tested in Bulgaria for new coronavirus in the past 24 hours proved positive, operational headquarters secretary Dimo Dimov said on May 27.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases in Bulgaria to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered from the virus, to 2460.

Of the 17 newly-confirmed cases, 11 are in Sofia, three in Shoumen, two in Pazardzhik and one in Yambol.

A total of 217 patients are in hospital, 22 in intensive care.

The number of deaths has increased by three to 133, the first new deaths to be reported since May 24.

Those who died were a 70-year-old woman who also had a duodenal ulcer, a 74-year-old woman who also had diabetes, and a 73-year-old woman who had cancer.

A total of 912 patients have recovered from the virus, an increase of 32 in the past 24 hours, the operational HQ said. Of those who recovered, 500 were men and 412 were women.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Section supported by the Embassy of Switzerland

Comments

comments