Covid-19: Masks mandatory in Sofia public transport from July 25

From July 25, it will be mandatory to wear protective masks in public transport in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, according to an order issued by the head of the regional health inspectorate, Dr Dancho Penchev.

Penchev amended an earlier order on Covid-19 measures that had not included mask-wearing on public transport in the city.

Sofia city is one of three districts in Bulgaria classified as a Covid-19 red zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

It is among 18 districts that have introduced stage 1 measures against the spread of Covid-19, on the basis of the government’s recently-approved amended national plan against the pandemic.

However, mask-wearing rules vary among the districts. While all require masks to be worn in health care facilities and pharmacies, not all require them on public transport.

Varna and Bourgas, the other two districts classified as red zones, have not made mask-wearing on public transport mandatory.

Districts that require masks to be worn on public transport include Plovdiv, Yambol and Stara Zagora.

(Photo: Metropoliten.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!