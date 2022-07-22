The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues warnings of dangerous weather as temperatures soar

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for half of the country’s 28 districts because of soaring temperatures forecast for July 23.

The 14 districts subject to the Code Orange warning for Saturday are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Rousse, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

The remaining 14 districts, including Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather.

For July 23, a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius is forecast for the cities of Plovdiv, Rousse, Pleven, Sandanski, Vidin and Veliko Turnovo.

Yambol is set for a high of 38 degrees, Blagoevgrad and Kurdzhali 37 degrees and Sofia 34 degrees.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, a maximum of 31 degrees is forecast for Varna and Bourgas.

The weather forecast for July 24 is for similarly high temperatures across most of Bulgaria.

(Photo: dcubillas/freeimages.com)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

In TV address, Bulgaria’s President calls for resignation of government, Prosecutor-General

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian hospital professor in serious condition after assault

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian Parliament calls for EU penalty proceedings against Greece over border blockade

Independent Balkan News Agency