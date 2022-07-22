Bulgaria issues warnings of dangerous weather as temperatures soar

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for half of the country’s 28 districts because of soaring temperatures forecast for July 23.

The 14 districts subject to the Code Orange warning for Saturday are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Rousse, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin.

The remaining 14 districts, including Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather.

For July 23, a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius is forecast for the cities of Plovdiv, Rousse, Pleven, Sandanski, Vidin and Veliko Turnovo.

Yambol is set for a high of 38 degrees, Blagoevgrad and Kurdzhali 37 degrees and Sofia 34 degrees.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, a maximum of 31 degrees is forecast for Varna and Bourgas.

The weather forecast for July 24 is for similarly high temperatures across most of Bulgaria.

(Photo: dcubillas/freeimages.com)

