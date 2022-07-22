Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Districts classified as yellow zones rise to 24

Twenty-four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a 14-day morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

Three districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Sofia city, Varna and Bourgas.

The morbidity rate is highest in Varna (365.12), followed by Sofia city (349.69) and Bourgas (317.83).

A number of districts, including Pernik, Silistra, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city) and Stara Zagora, are approaching the threshold to be reclassified from yellow to red.

As of July 22, only one district, Veliko Turnovo, is classified as a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population on 14-day basis. The morbidity rate in the district is 84.64.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 227.24 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Of 6768 tests done in the past day, 1640 – about 24.23 per cent – proved positive.

There are 856 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, up from 817 on July 21, with 41 in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in yesterday’s report.

Temporary anti-epidemic measures are in effect in the districts of Sofia city, Sofia district, Varna, Bourgas, Dobrich, Yambol, Gabrovo, Vratsa, Sliven, Silistra, Plovdiv, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Razgrad, Stara Zagora and Haskovo, and also will come into effect in the district of Lovech as of July 23.



These measures include mandatory wearing of protective face masks in health care facilities, pharmacies and social service institutions, observing physical distancing of 1.5 metres in places where people gather, remote work if possible, and daily checking of people arriving at children’s facilities and social services institutions for symptoms of Covid-19.

