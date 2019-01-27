Bulgaria Tourism Ministry: No tourists in distress in mountain resorts after heavy snowfalls

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Tourism said on January 27 that it was in constant touch with mayors and district governors and no tourists were in trouble because of the heavy winter conditions in the country’s mountain resorts.

The Tourism Ministry statement followed a weekend in which heavy snowfalls and harsh winter conditions left thick snow covers that blocked the road to the popular ski resort of Pamporovo, and which on Saturday saw the gondola lift service in the winter resort of Bansko suspended from service.

In Bulgaria’s Rhodope mountain region, and in Smolyan, where an emergency was declared, Bulgaria’s 101st Alpine Regiment was called out to help clear snow-blocked roads and clear away fallen trees.

The energy distributor in the region deployed mobile electricity generators and teams to restore power to villages in the Rhodopes.

But the Tourism Ministry said that no tourists were in trouble and the situation was “gradually normalising” after the heavy snowfall in recent days.

“In the Smolyan region some of the roads are already open and tourists can move. According to the local authorities in Chepelare, there are no problems,” the ministry aid.

The ministry said that in Bansko, ski slopes and facilities had been operating normally on Sunday. Local data showed that conditions were appropriate and tourists could enjoy their winter sports.

The concession-holder in Bulgaria’s third major winter resort, Borovets, said that all facilities were fully functional, the Tourism Ministry said.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said on January 27 that the Yundola Pass was usable if vehicles were fitted with snow chains on their tyres, but the Prevala Pass remained closed.

Forecasts for Bulgaria for the first days of the week envisaged milder conditions, after the heavy snowfalls that opened the past weekend.

(Photo: banskoblog.com)

