Covid-19 vaccination points in Sofia, several other cities in Bulgaria this weekend

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Vaccination points against Covid-19 will be open in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia and several other places in the country this weekend, the national information system said on August 27.

There will be mobile vaccination points at six places in Sofia on August 28 and 29.

These will be at the cultural centre in the Druzhba residential area (open from 9am to 4pm), and at four shopping malls (all from 1pm to 6pm): The Mall, Paradise Mall, Ring Mall and Serdica Centre.

In Varna, there will be a mobile vaccination point at the entrance to the Sea Garden on Saturday and Sunday from 9.30am to 6pm.

In Pleven, there will be a mobile vaccination point on Saturday and Sunday at Vuzrazhdane Square in front of the mausoleum from 8am to noon.

In Vratsa district, on August 28, mobile teams will administer immunisations at the municipal markets in the town of Krivodol and the village of Butan, from 8am to noon.

On August 29, the teams will administer immunisations at the market in the village of Krushovitsa from 8am to noon.

In Kyustendil district, on August 28 there will be mobile vaccination point in Rila Park on August 28 from 4pm to 7pm.

In Gabrovo, on August 28 a mobile team will offer vaccinations at the central co-operative market, from 9am to 1pm.

In the district of Sofia, on August 28 and 29, vaccinations will be on offer at the municipal centre in Godech from 10am to 2pm.

On August 28 and 29, a vaccination point will be open at 12 Mihail Tsitsielkov Street in Koprivshtisa from 10am to 6pm.

In Silistra distrit, a mobile team will be offering vaccinations at the mayoralty in the village of Garvan in the Sitovo municipality on August 29 from 11am.

In Blagoevgrad, a mobile vaccination point will be open from 1pm to 6pm on August 28 in Bachinovo Park.

In Veliko Turnovo, a mobile vaccination point will be open at Mall Veliko Turnovo on August 28 from 10am to 2pm.

In the Bourgas district, there will be a mobile vaccination point in the Old Town of Sozopol on August 28 and 29 from 10am to 6pm.

In the Rousse district, there will be mobile vaccination point in Byala on August 29.

This will be at the new cultural centre in the Gara Byala quarter from 10am to noon, in Exarch Yosif Street from noon until 3pm and at a shop in the Osvobozhdenie quarter from 3pm to 4pm.

(Photo of the mobile vaccination point at the entrance to the Sea Garden in Varna: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!