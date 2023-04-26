Fees at two-thirds of universities in Bulgaria to increase

Twenty-two universities in Bulgaria are increasing their tuition fees for the 2023/24 academic year while 11 are leaving their fees unchanged, caretaker Education Minister Sasho Penov said on April 26.

According to Penov, the increases range from five to 45 per cent, meaning amounts from 50 to 300 leva.

The government information service said that on April 26, the caretaker government approved the fees to be paid by 143 950 students and 4050 doctoral students.

The average tuition fee in the 2023/24 academic year will be 1050 leva (about 536 euro) and the application fee will be 50 leva.

For those doing education degrees, the average fee will be 780 leva, humanities 750 leva, social, economic and legal studies 900 leva, natural sciences, mathematics and IT, and technical sciences 870 leva, agriculture and veterinary medicine 1000 leva, health and sports 1100 leva and arts 1450 leva, according to the government statement.

The average annual tuition fee for doctoral students at state universities will be 1300 leva.



(Photo: Mary Gober/freeimages.com)

