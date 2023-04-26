Bulgaria’s caretaker government further extends accommodation scheme for Ukrainian refugees

Bulgaria’s caretaker government has decided to further prolong the system for supporting accommodation for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s war on their country.

At a meeting on April 26, the caretaker government decided to extend the scheme until June 30 2023.

The system, which involves the state paying set sums to places of accommodation housing Ukrainian refugees, was first put in place in 2022 soon after Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.

It has been repeatedly prolonged, though after coming into office, the caretaker government appointed by President Roumen Radev cut back the scheme, including through providing financial support only for accommodation but not for meals.

In another decision on April 26, the caretaker government amended the system, adding a requirement that an applicant for payment must provide a declaration of compliance, to be submitted electronically by the legal representative of the place providing the accommodation.

According to the most recent update on the government’s dedicated portal on Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria, since February 24 2022, a total of 1 219 690 Ukrainians have entered Bulgaria, of whom 47 990 remain in the country.

A total of 156 167 have been granted temporary protection, according to the portal.

A total of 8274 are accommodated through the state-supported scheme.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!