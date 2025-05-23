IOM Bulgaria launching free online Bulgarian language courses for legally residing migrants

The International Organization for Migration in Bulgaria – IOM Bulgaria is launching at the beginning of June free online courses in the Bulgarian language, level A1, for legally residing migrants, it said on its Facebook page.

Currently, two online groups, morning and evening, with an English-speaking tutor, are open for registration.

The course duration is about two months.

Classes are held Monday to Friday, two hours a day.

To participate, you must be a legally residing third-country national (that is, a citizen of a non-EU country) in Bulgaria, hold a valid residence permit (including asylum seekers or persons granted international protection), have been in Bulgaria for no more than 12 months at the time of application and must own an electronic device (phone, tablet, or laptop) with a stable internet connection.

You must attend at least 60 per cent of the classes to retain your right to free training under the program.

A final exam will be held at the end of the course, and participants will receive a certificate of completion

IOM Bulgaria said that to join a study group, please email iombglearn(at)iom.int.

The project is funded by the National Programme of Bulgaria under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (2021–2027) with the financial support of the European Union and the budget of the Republic of Bulgaria.