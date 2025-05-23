Borshosh: Euro introduction will bring long-term benefits to Bulgarian tourism

The introduction of the euro in Bulgaria will bring long-term benefits to Bulgarian tourism, Minister of Tourism Miroslav Borshosh said in talks with his Croatian counterpart Tonči Glavina, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement on May 23.

Borshosh said that the tourism sector in Bulgaria is ready for the adoption of the euro, which will make the country even more attractive to foreign tourists and competitive.

Facilitated payments, price transparency and predictability are just some of the benefits that will ease matters both for tourists and businesses in the sector, he said.



Glavina presented the Croatian experience, emphasising that the effect of the introduction of the euro has been categorically positive for the sector. Croatia joined the euro zone in January 2023.

Long before the official adoption, businesses in Croatia began working with foreign partners in euro, which facilitated the transition and contributed to a significant increase in foreign investment, Glavina said.

As a result of Croatia’s entry into the euro zone, the average salary has gone up, reaching 1448 euro in |March 2025, with growth of 5.8 per cent in one year and taking into account inflation of 3.2 per cent, the statement said.



Borshosh said: “Croatia is our strategic partner and an extremely useful example for Bulgaria on the threshold of our accession to the euro zone”.

He said that Bulgaria’s tourism industry is prepared and has adapted its systems and processes for easy reservations and payments for services in hotels, restaurants, tourist products, payable in euro.

“Bulgarian tourism looks to 2026 with readiness for growth – more tourists, new investments and stable development of the sector,” he said.



Glavina expressed categorical support for Bulgaria’s accession to the euro zone.

He said that the use of a single currency is an important advantage when choosing a tourist destination. It eliminates the need for money exchange and the associated fees and costs.

Glavina, citing Croatian data, said that this is precisely what has made trips to Croatia more convenient and attractive for tourists from countries that already use the euro.

He expressed confidence that the same positive effect would happen in Bulgaria.



Glavina said that since Croatia joined the euro zone, there has been an increase in the number of Croatian tourists travelling in the country, mainly as a result of increased incomes.

(Photo of Glavina and Borshosh: Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism)