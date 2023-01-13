Bulgaria’s January – November 2022 exports up 40.2%, imports up 44.1% y/y

In January – November 2022, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 87 460.4 million leva, 40.2 per cent more than in January – November 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 13, citing preliminary data.

In November 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 8454.6 million leva, 35 per cent more than in November 2021, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – November 2022 was 99 985.3 million leva (at CIF prices), 44.1 per cent more than in January – November 2021.

In November 2022, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria added up to 9757.5 million leva, 29.1 per cent more than in November 2021.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – November 2022, amounting to 12 524.9 million leva.

In November 2022, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 302.9 million leva, the NSI said.

