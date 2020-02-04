Bulgaria’s road agency warns motorists as temperatures set to plummet

Share this: Facebook

Weather forecasts showed temperatures in Bulgaria set to plummet overnight on February 4, with heavy rain and snow on the way, prompting a call by the Road Infrastructure Agency to motorists to drive carefully.

Authorities in Bulgaria have issued the “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather for the entire country for February 5.

After several days of unseasonally warm weather, temperatures are forecast to drop drastically. While Bulgarian capital city Sofia’s forecast high for February 4 was 16 degrees Celsius, that for Wednesday is two degrees. Plovdiv drops from a maximum high of 20 degrees on Tuesday to six degrees on Wednesday.

Snowfalls are forecast for Bulgaria’s three major mountain resorts – Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo – as well as for much of western and central Bulgaria, with rain at the Black Sea coast.

The Road Infrastructure Agency said that meteorologists were forecasting significant snowfall in the Rhodope mountains, and overnight into Thursday in north-eastern Bulgaria.

Because of strong winds forecast for eastern Bulgaria, blizzards and snowdrifts were possible, the agency said.

It called on motorists to set off prepared for winter conditions, to drive at speeds consistent with the road conditions, not to undertake risky manoeuvres and nor to overtake snow-clearing vehicles.

The agency said that all road cleaning companies were fully mobilised to clear national roads to enable travel.

