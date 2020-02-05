Flu epidemic declared in Bulgaria’s Vratsa district

Share this: Facebook

A flu epidemic has been declared in Bulgaria’s Vratsa district, closing schools until February 9, the district administration said.

On February 5, the district of Pazardzhik joined Plovdiv in extending the flu epidemic declaration, with schools now to re-open on February 10.

In the district of Lovech, flu epidemic declarations in the municipalities of Apriltsi and Letnitsa took effect on February 5.

In the city of Sofia and the region of Montana, the flu epidemic declarations expired on February 5, meaning that pupils must return to school on February 6.

