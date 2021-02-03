Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 36 deaths, 3283 vaccinations in past day

Share this: Facebook

Thirty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to a total of 9178, the national information system daily report said on February 3.

Of 11 452 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 967 – about 8.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 220 547 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. There are 20 885 active cases, a decrease of 581 in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that 1512 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 190 484.

As has been the trend for close to a week, the numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital and in intensive care have increased.

There are 2901 patients in hospital, an increase of 51 in the past 24 hours, with 279 in intensive care, an increase of 14.

Thirty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 9559.

The national information system said that 3283 vaccinations against Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 45 917. A total of 15 100 people have received a second dose.

