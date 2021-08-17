Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 32 deaths, 1301 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 32 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 376, according to the August 17 report by the national information system.

Of 29 690 tests done in the past 24 hours, 1301 – about 4.38 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 434 535 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 15 757 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1023 in the past day.

The report said that 246 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 400 402.

There are 1658 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 110 in the past day, with 145 in intensive care, an increase of four.

Eleven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 565.

The report said that 9143 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 163 959.

A total of 1 079 266 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6038 in the past day, according to the national information system report.

