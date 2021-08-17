Half of Bulgaria’s districts are Covid-19 orange zones – NCIPD

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Fourteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 orange zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the two-week period ending August 15.

This is in contrast to last week’s report, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time, in which only one out of the 28 districts – Bourgas – was an orange zone.

According to the NCIPD report published on August 17, Bourgas still has the highest infection rate in Bulgaria, now 178 out of 100 000 population. Last week, the infection rate in the district was 107 out of 100 000 population.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the infection rate is 141 per 100 000 population, up from 75 in last week’s report.

The district of Plovdiv has a morbidity rate of 134 per 100 000 population, Varna 121, Dobrich 102, Rousse 119 and Veliko Turnovo 149 per 100 000 population.

As of July 18, the NCIPD has been using amended thresholds for classifying districts.

A green zone is one with an infection rate of less than 100 per 100 000 population, an orange zone one with 100 to 249.9 per 100 000, a red zone 250 to 499.9 per hundred and a dark red one with a morbidity rate above 500 per 100 000 population.

On August 16, Deputy Health Minister Alexander Zlatanov said that Bulgaria had a national average infection rate of 113 per 100 000, meaning that the entire country was an orange zone.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!