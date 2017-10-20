Brexit: Borissov says his country will not give up on protecting the rights of Bulgarian citizens

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria will not give up on the protection of the rights of its citizens and its position that Brexit should not negatively affect EU cohesion and pre-accession funds, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said in Brussels on October 20.

As reported by Bulgarian National Radio, Borissov was speaking after a two-day meeting of EU heads of state and government, where Brexit was a key agenda item.

European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters on October 20 that reports of a deadlock between the EU and the UK “have been exaggerated”.

“And while progress is not sufficient, it doesn’t mean there is no progress at all,” he said.

The European Council had agreed to start internal preparatory discussions in relation to the framework for the future relationship and on transitional arrangements, Tusk said.

“And as we are all working actively on a deal, I hope we will be able to move to the second phase of our talks in December,” he said, referring to trade talks.

Borissov and UK prime minister Theresa May held talks on October 19, a Bulgarian government media statement said.

On Brexit, Borissov said:”Our countries have excellent bilateral relations that have proven their worth over the years, and the UK’s exit from the EU will not break the co-operation and friendship between them”.

Borissov said that the large Bulgarian diaspora in the United Kingdom had a “strong and binding role” in the relations between the two countries.

“These are highly qualified specialists who give great added value to the British economy. It is important for us, in the negotiations between Brussels and London, to ensure legal certainty for citizens and this is a top priority,” Borissov said, according to the Bulgarian government statement.

