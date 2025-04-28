Steady decline in Bulgaria’s extra-EU wine exports

Figures published by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on April 28 show a steady decline in recent years in Bulgaria’s exports of wine from grapes to countries outside the EU.

In 2024, Bulgaria’s exports of wine from grapes to countries outside the EU added up to 5.86 million euro, down from more than eight million euro in 2023.

In 2022, exports from Bulgaria of wine to extra-EU countries added up to 8.84 million euro, down from 8.9 million euro in 2021 and from 9.17 million euro in 2020.

In pre-pandemic 2019, Bulgaria’s exports of wine to extra-EU countries were worth 12.37 million euro, while in 2014, they had been worth 19.04 million euro, according to Eurostat.

(Photo: Edwin Pijpe)

