‘Plovdiv Karavana’ to feature artistic companies from Belgium, France, Italy, Switzerland in June 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Thirteen artistic companies from Belgium, France, Italy and Switzerland – part of CITI, the International Centre for Travelling Theatres – are setting off on European roads by foot, horses, bicycles or lorries to meet in Plovdiv, European Capital of Culture, the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

From June 1 to 10, they will be in large “artistic camps” in Plovdiv’s Trakiya district, the Stolipinovo district and at the Rowing Canal.

“No less than 200 artists, technicians and art rapporteurs will come to share their art in the most ancient continually-inhabited European city,” the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation said.

“In their luggage they carry theatre, dance, music, circus, street art, games, poetry, shows, parades and workshops.

“This convergence is an opportunity to meet the other and explore new artistic fields. At this time of a faster and faster trade in goods and money, while populist discourses are using social network’s speed, it is crucial to restore artistic creation as an essential instrument to build together,” the foundation said.

The companies that will be in the Trakiya district of Plovdiv are Ambulans Théâtre, Arts Nomades, Théâtre des Chemins, and Les ArTpenteurs.

La compagnie des Nouveaux Disparus will be in the Stolipinovo district, and the companies that will be at the Rowing Canal are Babel Gum, Bronca, La Famille Walili, Tralala Splatch, Entre Deux Averses, Maraudeurs et Compagnie, and Le Cabaret des Oiseaux Shows.

On June 10, all 13 companies will join in a Farewell Parade on Plovdiv’s main pedestrian street.

(Photos via the Plovdiv 2019 Foundation)

Comments

comments