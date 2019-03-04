EU to enable easier recovery of unpaid road tolls

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unpaid road tolls “could soon be history”, as the EU is setting up a new information-sharing system to enable member states’ national authorities to access each other’s national vehicle registration data in order to identify owners of vehicles for which road fees have not been paid, the Council of the EU said in a statement on March 4.

The new system is part of the updated electronic road tolling rules formally adopted by the Council of the EU on March 4, following a provisional deal reached with the European Parliament on November 20 2018.

The new rules will also make electronic tolling systems more interoperable and therefore more cost-efficient and user-friendly, the statement said.

They will remove administrative barriers, such as burdensome approval procedures and local, non-standard technical specifications. As a result, electronic tolling providers will have easier access to the toll collection market.

The directive will be signed by both the Council of the EU and the European Parliament and published in the EU Official Journal. It will enter into force 20 days after publication, and the new measures will become applicable 30 months after entry into force.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

Comments

comments