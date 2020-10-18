Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 77 deaths, 3618 new active cases in past week

Share this: Facebook

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus has risen by 77 in the past week to a total of 968, according to the October 18 daily report by the national information system.

The number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria rose in the past week by 4789 to 29 108 as at the October 18 report. These cases include those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

Currently, there are 11 228 active cases, an increase of 3618 compared with the figures in the October 11 report.

The number of patients in hospital has risen by 295 since the October 11 report, to a current total of 1484. Seventy-nine are in intensive care, 20 more than a week ago.

A total of 1094 people have recovered from the virus since the October 11, bringing the total to 16 912.

The number of confirmed cases among medical personnel in Bulgaria has risen by 175 in the past week, to 1532.

The national information system’s October 18 report said that 4602 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, of which 603 proved positive.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases was in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 196.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours are Blagoevgrad 31, Bourgas 32, Varna 13, Veliko Turnovo four, Vidin one, Vratsa 15, Gabrovo 28, Dobrich seven, Kurdzhali five, Kyustendil five, Lovech eight, Montana 13, Pazardzhik 18, Pernik seven, Pleven 31, Plovdiv 62, Razgrad 11, Rousse six, Silistra two, Sliven seven, Smolyan 16, Sofia district 12, Stara Zagora 10, Turgovishte 30, Haskovo four, Shoumen 24 and Yambol five.

