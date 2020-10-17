Covid-19: If rules are kept to, incidence will drop by 30%, Health Minister says

Share this: Facebook

If everyone keeps to the rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the incidence of the disease is expected to drop by 30 per cent, Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said on October 17.

Angelov was speaking against a background of a succession of several days of record increases in newly-confirmed and active cases, and as the numbers of patients in Bulgaria’s hospitals as well as of infected medical personnel rose.

He visited the district of Turgovishte on October 17, which along with the Blagoevgrad district is one of the two “red zone” areas in Bulgaria for Covid-19.

“I thank all those who follow the measures and I urge everyone not to underestimate the epidemic,” Angelov said.

“We have to get used to living with it, but we have to be sensible, responsible and disciplined – to wear masks indoors and keep our distance. It’s a matter of good sense. Do not wear masks as an ornament. They help. If all restrictions are kept to, we expect a 30 per cent lower incidence,” he said.

In Turgovishte, Angelov met the regional health inspectorate and took part in a meeting of the regional crisis staff. Angelov said that from all that he had seen, the organisation in the area was up to standard and there was no room for concern.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 469 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in the Turgovishte district. Currently, 302 are active and 79 patients are in hospital. The district has 94 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients.

A Health Ministry statement said that if needed, a further 58 beds could be made available, by reallocating beds in other hospital departments.

Twenty-eight medical personnel in the Turgovishte district have tested positive for new coronavirus.

Two days earlier, Angelov appealed to the public not to travel to the Turgovishte and Blagoevgrad districts unless absolutely necessary.

